Cuyahoga County health officials discuss effectiveness of COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory, surge in cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s top leaders, including Executive Armond Budish and Health Commissioner Terry Allan, held a briefing on Friday regarding the region’s latest COVID-19 data.
Current positivity rate of COVID-19 testing at Cuyahoga County hospital facilities is approximately 15%, according to health officials.
If trends continue, modeling from Case Western Reserve University indicates that Cuyahoga County could see up to 2,000 cases a day in the coming weeks.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health introduced a stay-at-home advisory on Wednesday as a supplement to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s three-week statewide curfew following a “dramatic” surge of cases and severely ill patients in Northeast Ohio.
Under the resolution, residents are strongly urged to avoid traveling in and out of the state of Ohio and avoid having outside guests in their residences.
Separate suggestions are also made for employers, schools, and hosts of private events.
The guidance is based only on recommendations; not requirements.
Read the resolution here:
The resolution is in effect for at least to consecutive COVID-19 incubation periods, or for 28 days through Dec. 17.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.