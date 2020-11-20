Dozens of recommendations to overhaul Ohio’s children services detailed in report from Gov. DeWine’s council

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A final report with recommendations on reforming Ohio’s children services system was released on Friday morning.
A virtual press conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who said half of all children in foster care are there because of parents addicted to drugs, and members of the Children Services Transformation Advisory Council was held to detail the report.
“We must give our most vulnerable children the opportunities they deserve to live fulfilling lives, and these recommendations are a crucial step toward accomplishing that,” said Gov. DeWine.
The 37 recommendations address areas of:
- Prevention
- Workforce
- Practice
- Kinship
- Foster care
- Adoption
- Juvenile justice
“I truly believe that if we implement these 37 recommendations, many more children will have their shot of living the American dream,” the governor said.
Approximately 16,000 children are currently in the Ohio foster care system.
The governor created the advisory council in 2019 with members, consisting of families, youth, and subject matter experts, tasked with improving Ohio’s children services system.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.