Everything you can (and can’t) do under Ohio’s 10 p.m. curfew

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As of Thursday at 10 p.m., Ohio’s new statewide curfew will be in effect. For the next three weeks, Ohioans are advised not to leave their homes during the curfew’s proscribed hours unless they are working or engaged in an essential activity.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the order Tuesday as cases of COVID-19 continue to escalate. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are up statewide, and Thursday saw Ohio’s first ‘purple’ county on the advisory map.
It’s one of several statewide orders the governor has announced in the last week. Previously he reissued the mask order with revisions and placed limits on venues.
Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed the curfew order Wednesday. Read it here.
“With this order we are discouraging get-togethers and gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact of a complete shutdown,” DeWine said.
The order expires Dec. 9.
It requires individuals stay at a place of residence from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Retail establishments should be closed.
The order does not apply to the homeless. Other exemptions include:
- Obtaining necessary food, medical care, or social services or providing care for others;
- Those whose residences are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence;
- Those engaging in religious observances and First Amendment-protected speech including media activity;
- Getting gas;
- Travel into or out of the state; and
- Travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children according to a custody agreement.
Per the Department of Health, essential activities exempted from the order include:
- Engaging in activities essential to their health and safety or the health and safety of those in their households or people who are unable to or should not leave their homes, including pets.
- Activities can include but are not limited to seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies or medication, or visiting a health care professional including hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care clinics and pharmacies;
- To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or members of their household who are unable or should not leave their home, to deliver those services or supplies to others;
- Examples of those include obtaining groceries and food. Food and beverages may be obtained only for consumption off-premises through delivery, drive-through, curbside pickup and carryout;
- To obtain necessary social services;
- To go to work, including volunteer work;
- To take care of or transport a family member, friend or pet in your household or another household; and
- To perform or obtain government services.
