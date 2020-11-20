Grand jury indicts former Cleveland VA Medical Center supervisor on 28 counts of theft and fraud

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former supervisor at the Cleveland VA Medical Center is facing criminal charges after Department of Justice (DOJ) officials said he was behind a scheme to “enrich himself and co-conspirators”.
William Precht, 53, of Kent, was indicted on 28 counts; including, theft of government property, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and false statement relating to health care matters.
U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said the crimes happened from Oct. 5, 2010 to Jan. 4, 2019.
Herdman said Precht used his VA-issued purchase card and other VA employees purchase cards to buy about $1 million worth of items from a company controlled by him.
Precht also allegedly received kickbacks and other items of value; including, money and sporting event tickets, from a South Euclid medical supplies company as a thanks for steering VA business their way.
Herdman added Precht would lie to other VA employees about reasons for ordering medical supplies.
He also allegedly falsified some patient electronic records to make it appear patients had implants.
