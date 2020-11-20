’I really thought my life would end that day,’ man recalls police encounter after woman makes 911 call

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve heard the stories and seen the videos around the country of white people calling police on Black people, for minding their own business.
Darren Cooper, 50, was sitting in his car eating breakfast, and talking on the phone before going into a work training event.
“I really thought my life would end that day on Aug. 13 at that moment in time when the officer drew his weapon,” recalled Cooper.
Despite the Hudson man’s innocence, a white woman in a parking lot across the street called 911 and told Ravenna Police Cooper was armed with a gun.
“There is a person sitting adjacent to me in a black mustang it looks as he has a pistol,” the 911 Caller said. “He was holding it up. He is moving around in his seat erratically. He lowered the gun, but yes, I really believe he’s sitting there with a pistol.”
Thankfully, Cooper came out of the incident physically unharmed, but the psychological damage on the father had been done.
In “The Next 400″ report Friday night at 6 and 11, we’ll see what Ohio is doing to bring an end to these racist calls.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.