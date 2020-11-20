MetroHealth expands Cleveland Heights Medical Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth Hospital is expanding the Cleveland Heights Medical Center at Severance Circle.
Hospitals officials said the new three-story addition will have 110 treatment beds for those needing addiction and behavioral health care.
A psychiatric urgent care will also be added to the Emergency Department.
“We must create a more effective and comprehensive behavioral health and addiction medicine infrastructure that has lasting impact on the care of our neighbors, friends and family,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE. “This new hospital will help decriminalize mental health and addiction issues and strengthen our social safety net.”
The cost of the addition is $42 million and is expected to be completed in 2022, said hospital officials.
The new facility will also create 225 jobs.
Currently, the Cleveland Heights Medical Center has 12 beds and offers family medicine, colon screenings, an emergency department, mammography services, sports medicine, as well as a regional dispatch center.
