Michael Symon to close slew of Northeast Ohio restaurants amid COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Michael Symon-owned restaurants in Northeast Ohio will be closing, his business partner said.
Lola on East Fourth Street is closed permanently.
The closure comes after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The Crocker Park and Strongsville B Spot Burgers will close after service Sunday.
Eton B Spot Burgers will remain open through the end of the year.
Mabel BBQ’s continues to be open, and there are currently no plans to close.
The closures represent the loss of 70 jobs--from dish washers, cooks, bar tenders, servers and managers.
