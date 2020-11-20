Northeast Ohio Weather: Winds back off overnight, widespread rain returns Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Expect a fairly seasonable evening.
Temperatures will fall into the low 40s by Saturday morning.
We won’t warm up much at all tomorrow.
Highs will only top out in the upper 40s.
That’s pretty typical for this time of the year.
If you have things you need to get done outside this weekend, Saturday is the day to do it.
(This is my reminder to myself to rake and bag leaves tomorrow.)
Widespread rain will move in late Saturday night into Sunday.
Initially, some light snow may mix in late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Little, if anything, in the way of accumulation will occur.
Rain will continue through the day on Sunday.
Highs will only climb into the 40s again.
Bundle up, stay safe, and have a great weekend!
