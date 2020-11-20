Nurses protest over hazard pay as they take care of COVID 19 patients at Beachwood nursing home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Samara Knight of the Service Employees International Union/Executive President, Local 1199.
“The situation was this morning workers stood up and took a stance. They feel their needs weren’t heard or addressed.”
They’re on the front lines against Covid 19, and they say they’re also up against a financial wall. These employees at the Beachwood Pointe Care Center protesting for greater hazard pay as they care for patients with the deadly disease.
“Just like they need their jobs, you more so need them because who’s going to risk their lives to come in here and take care of these residents.
Today, roughly 60 workers sat in their cars, refusing to go to work, a public display of their frustration. The coronavirus sickens some and kills others. They say their managers can’t forget that’s their battle each and every day. Again, Samara Knight of SEIU.
“I feel the workers. They were saying it’s not right. We come in here we do this job every day. Regardless of the classification, you’re in, COVID doesn’t pick by classification.”
The workers used their people and protested power asking for better pay. Here’s how the pay scale breaks down.
“If you work a COVID unit, you’re making the base rate which could be 12-13 dollars plus 7 dollars on top of your shift differential and the incentive pay of 2-dollars.”
“May I speak with Brian Hoser?
To be fair, I called the facility for its side of the story and was told someone would get back to me. They released a statement saying: quote “Beachwood Pointe values its heroic caregivers. We were happy to work with union representatives on their behalf. There has been no disruption of care and services at the facility end quote.
Vanessa Dalesandro is the Regional Coordinator of SEIU
“The workers here who are the ones keeping this facility running, who are here keeping the doors open, who are here providing the quality services and care. They weren’t getting it. Was management pocketing it? I don’t know, but our folks are now getting what they’re entitled too.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.