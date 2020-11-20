Okoro intends to work

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaac Okoro had his first virtual sit down with the Cleveland media on Friday and made no bones about the reputation of his offensive game. He thinks the knocks on it were not accurate. “I feel like my playmaking skills are underrated. I feel like me attacking the rim, drawing the defense in and finding my teammates is a very underrated part of my game,” said Okoro.
Scouts did like his ability to drive to the basket, but have criticized his jump shot. It’s the biggest check in the minus column for his game. Okoro does not intend for it to remain that way though. “It’s about just getting in the gym every day and just working on it. Early mornings, late nights, getting with the coaches and the managers and just working on my shot every single day.”
Okoro’s defense has been lauded, as well as his fit in the locker room. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says the rookie will blend in perfectly. “It’s going to be easy because of what he does naturally. Our objective is to let him play to his strengths. Being able to defend, being able to share the ball and make his teammates better, those are all just part of basketball. The way he completes, night in and night out, that’s a priority for us, he does that already.”
An easy going guy, Okoro has always been popular with teammates. “My parents were always on me giving my morals and values, telling me the right things to do in life,” said the 19-year old. “I feel like that’s the reason I am the person I am today.”
He will not get the run up to NBA life the way rookies normally do. There is no Summer League action this year, training camp starts on December 1st.
