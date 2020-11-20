Okoro intends to work

Okoro’s defense has been lauded, as well as his fit in the locker room. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says the rookie will blend in perfectly. “It’s going to be easy because of what he does naturally. Our objective is to let him play to his strengths. Being able to defend, being able to share the ball and make his teammates better, those are all just part of basketball. The way he completes, night in and night out, that’s a priority for us, he does that already.”