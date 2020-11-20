Record-high 8,808 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours; additional tests pending review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 5,955 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 335,423 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
The 24-hour record increase of 8,808 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
The newest data on Friday comes a day after Gov. DeWine announced approximately 12,000 COVID-19 antigen tests were pending review.
“We made a decision to double-check all antigen test results, so the 24-hour case change is low. Our data team tells us there are 12,000 antigen tests that have not yet been double-checked,” the governor said on Thursday.
The actual total case number is expected to be much higher because a review of pending test results usually confirms a coronavirus infection, the governor added on Thursday, just hours before the statewide curfew he issued takes effect at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. for the next three weeks.
Additionally, 65 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 17,272 total cases and 377 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 23,958 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 4,360 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
