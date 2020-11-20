13 RTA employees test positive for coronavirus this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thirteen Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) employees tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
This includes:
- Seven bus operators and two managers from the Hayden District
- Two bus operators from the Triskett District
- One instructor from the Rail District
- One officer from Transit Police dispatch
RTA officials said all work areas, equipment and other areas of potential exposure have been disinfected.
A total of 66 RTA employees have previously tested positive for COVID-19 and 46 have fully recovered and returned to work.
