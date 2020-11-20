13 RTA employees test positive for coronavirus this week

13 RTA employees test positive for coronavirus this week
(Source: RTA)
By Julia Tullos | November 20, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 1:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thirteen Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) employees tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

This includes:

  • Seven bus operators and two managers from the Hayden District
  • Two bus operators from the Triskett District
  • One instructor from the Rail District
  • One officer from Transit Police dispatch

RTA officials said all work areas, equipment and other areas of potential exposure have been disinfected.

A total of 66 RTA employees have previously tested positive for COVID-19 and 46 have fully recovered and returned to work.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.