Suspected drunken driver loses control, crashes into trees in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drunken driver drove off the road Friday morning, hitting a telephone pole and trees, authorities said.
Streetsboro police said the accident happened around 9:30 a.m.
According to officers, William Booker, 36, of Cuyahoga Falls, was east on SR 303 when he lost control, went left of center and off the road.
Booker’s vehicle snapped the pole, before coming to rest in the trees.
Booker was charged with OVI and operation without reasonable control.
“While this is a serious crash, we consider everyone extremely lucky today since Mr. Booker traveled into and across the oncoming lane of traffic on a busy State Route,” said Streetsboro Police Chief Tricia Wain.
