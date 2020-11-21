29 additional deaths, 7,863 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 5,984 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 343,286 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday.
The increase of 7,863 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
The Ohio Department of Health notes Saturday’s data is incomplete due to thousands of reports pending review.
An additional 17,675 total cases and 382 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 24,218 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 4,394 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
