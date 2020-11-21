Amherst Police warns residents about burglaries in/near cluster homes and condominium complexes

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the past several years, Lorain County, along with other counties adjourning Lorain County, Amherst Police is warning residents about burglaries in/near cluster homes and condominium complexes.
Police said although it is not confirmed, it is believed that the burglaries may be related.
As part of their mission, Amherst Police intends to operate extra patrol details in the neighborhoods believed to be at the most risk. They are also asking residents to do their part and to stay vigilant.
“The success of the police department, especially pertaining to incidents of burglary, greatly depend on watchful eyes and ears of concerned neighbors and community members,” the police department said in a released statement. “If you see something,
Residents can call the main dispatcher line at 440-988-2625 or text at 440-988-4422. For emergencies, please call 911.
The police department wants residents to consider the following tips about burglary prevention:
(1) Lock your doors, including the doors of your vehicles.
(2) Consider leaving the lights on when you are not at home, or consider putting them on a timer.
(3) Consider using floodlights with motion sensors, especially above secluded entryways into the home.
(4) Consider leaving the TV or radio on while you are not home.
(5) Communicate with your neighbors and look out for one another.
(6) If you see something that seems suspicious, call the police department.
