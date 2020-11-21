Boat captain shares point of view video of trip on Cuyahoga River to southside of Chicago (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A boat captain shared his point of view video on Facebook Friday showing his trip that he took that started on the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, and Dan Deady told 19 News that they were headed to the southside of Chicago to load more stone.
Deady said they are owned by VanEnkevort Tug and Barge. Their vessel is the Laura L. VanEnkevort, pushing the barge Joseph H. Thompson.
They brought in a load of stone for Areclor Mittal Steel Mill. The video is a time-lapse of them making his way back out after they finished unloading. They are 690′ long overall and 72′ wide. The trip was done unassisted (with no help from tug boats). That is typically about 3.5-4 hours.
After Cleveland, they were headed to load more stone to take to southside of Chicago.
Deady is a Great Lakes Maritime Academy graduate. He has been a captain with VanEnkevort Tug and Barge since 2017.
