Cleveland Division of Police’s first and only Hispanic female Lieutenant dies; Cleveland lowers city building flags in her honor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Division of Police announced Lieutenant Zina M. Martinez, 55, died suddenly Wednesday after serving in the department for 24 years.
Martinez was Cleveland Division of Police’s first and only Hispanic female Lieutenant, according to a police statement.
Martinez was promoted to Lieutenant in June of 2019 after a Cuyahoga County Judge ordered Cleveland Division of Police to immediately begin the promotion process, according to the Associated Press.
In addition, Martinez acted as director of the Northeast Ohio Regional Fusion Center.
Martinez served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Baldwin Wallace University.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson asked all city building flags be lowered until Nov. 28 in Lt. Martinez’s honor.
Read more about the life of Zina Martinez here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.