Dear Browns fans, wear a mask! -Baker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a Browns promo the team put on social media their quarterback became just the latest person to remind fans to wear a mask during the game. “Our fans give us so much energy on game days, and we want to keep having fans at those home games,” said Mayfield.
The Browns host Philadelphia on Sunday at First Energy Stadium. Up to 12,000 fans have been allowed to attend games. Even with the pandemic spiking again, the team is still allowed to have the faithful in the building. They want to keep it that way.
