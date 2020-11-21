1 man injured, 1 person arrested after shooting outside of Beachwood Place Mall

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is shot and injured, and one person is arrested after a shooting outside of Beachwood Place Shopping Mall Saturday afternoon, Beachwood Police Chief Kelly Stillman told 19 News.
In a press release, Beachwood Police said the shooting resulted in an altercation between the victim and perpetrator, and it appears they may have been known to each other prior to today. The incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.
Chief Stillman said the suspect was arrested by Beachwood Police officers as he ran from the scene..
The victim was shot in the arm and in the pelvis, and is currently out of surgery and recovering in the ICU at a local hospital.
The shooting happened on the southside of the mall, next to Nordstrom’s in the parking lot.
According to 19 News archives this shooting is the sixth time in three-and-a-half years that a shooting has occurred at Beachwood Place Mall.
Gunfire erupted at approximately 1:54 PM in the parking lot after a dispute between the two men.
A shell casing was left behind and taken as evidence as Beachwood Police received backup from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Detectives are following up on leads. No one else was hurt. The mall remained open with only one entrance on the south side blocked off. At this time no further information is being released. But charges are pending against the suspect.
The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.
