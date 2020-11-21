Medina County Sheriff’s Office identify elderly man found lying in road

UPDATE: Medina County Sheriff’s Office identified the man, according to an update posted on their Facebook.
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are seeking information regarding an early Saturday morning incident where an elderly man was found lying in the road.
Law enforcement found the man, who was not dress for cold conditions, lying unresponsive in the 6100 block of Wolff Road, according to a Medina County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The man did not have identification.
“We are asking that if you have any elderly male family members In the area, please check in on them and make sure they are doing ok,” Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in the Facebook post.
Police canvassed the area attempting to identify the man. They also went to several nursing and assisted living homes.
The post said the man is white, bald with no facial hair, around 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.
The sheriff’s office said they believe his age ranges between late 60s and early 70s.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 19 News the man is currently hospitalized.
19 News requested a photo of the man, and one is not yet available.
Call Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 330-725-6631 with information.
