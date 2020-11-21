Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves in overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds continue to move in as a warm front approaches Saturday evening.
After midnight widespread rain will move in, along with a blast of cooler air, we will see some flakes mix in early morning Sunday.
Widespread rain continues through the day.
Browns game will be wet and cold, with temperatures in the low 40s.
Winds will be calmer through the game, but will pick up Sunday night.
Sunday night: Showers with lows in the mid 30s.
Monday: A risk of rain early then partial clearing with highs in the mid 40s.
As of the latest model run, Thanksgiving Day may begin with a few showers before decreasing cloudiness with highs in the low to mid 50s.
