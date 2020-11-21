Over 900 Cleveland Clinic caregivers out due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Clinic representative told 19 News 925 caregivers are currently out of work to due to COVID-19.
The majority of caregivers affected obtained the virus through community spread, the Clinic said.
On Nov. 9th, the hospital system reported just 300 cases within its workforce.
“It’s definitely taken its toll in Ohio in recent weeks,” said John Palmer of the Ohio Hospital Association.
Palmer told 19 News that about 20 percent of all Ohio hospitals are now reporting staffing shortages.
The Cleveland Clinic joined nearly 100 hospital systems Thursday to release a public service announcement about COVID-19 precautions, according to a press release.
Palmer, who is not affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, suggested these spikes in cases within hospitals and other healthcare facilities are the result of the same community spread impacting all regions of the state.
“It’s just like any other business out there with a large workforce. You start having this community spread that impacts people getting infected or getting exposed and then [they] have to follow the guidelines and protocols of self-isolation and quarantine for several weeks,” Palmer told 19 News.
“That’s really what it’s coming down to. We’re seeing a lot of our work force being impacted in that way,” he continued.
The Cleveland Clinic employs more than 50,000 people in Ohio.
