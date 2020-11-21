5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 6-3 Browns host the first-place Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, and Tailgate 19 has you covered as always with the most popular pregame show in town.
Host Tony Zarrella is joined by former Browns greats Bob Golic, Eric Metcalf and Josh Cribbs live at 11 a.m.
The guys will discuss:
* The absence of Myles Garrett to COVID-19
* How the defense should attack Philly’s turnover-prone QB Carson Wentz
* Do the 3-5-1 Eagles deserve a playoff spot or should the NFL consider abandoning the 8-division format to reward the best records?
* How the Eagles defense stacks up against star RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt
* Should the team continue allowing fans in the stadium during an Ohio stay-at-home advisory?
