Reports: Former Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson signs with Boston Celtics

Thompson signs a two-year deal worth $19 million with the Celtics, reports say.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, right, drives past Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Simon Hannig | November 21, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 8:04 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has signed with the Boston Celtics, according to multiple reports. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports was the first one who reported the deal.

Yahoo! Sports and Joe Vardon of The Athletic report Thompson’s deal with the Celtics is a two-year deal, worth $19 million.

Vardon said the Cavs offered Thompson far less than what the Celtics offered.

Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cavs, including winning the champions in 2016. The former fourth overall pick has averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career.

