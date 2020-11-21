Rock and Roll Hall of Fame temporarily closing starting Monday ahead of holiday season due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Saturday they will be closing temporarily beginning Monday, Nov. 23 in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday and anticipated increase in traveling and gathering.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said the following statement on their website:
We remain confident in our effective health and safety protocols that have provided a clean and safe environment for our visitors and staff since we reopened in June, however, at this time we believe it is appropriate to encourage people to stay home.
While our building is closed, we will continue to fulfill our mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll and will do so digitally, bringing engaging content and experiences to our fans in their homes. We will also monitor the situation around us and remain in frequent contact with city, county, and state officials, public health officials, and infectious disease experts.
We look forward to re-opening our doors. Meanwhile, we encourage you to safely enjoy the upcoming holidays and to take care of each other.
If you purchased tickets to visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame around Thanksgiving, they said you will be getting an email from them. Your tickets are still valid and will be honored for a future visit. They said you have the option to hold on to them or request a refund.
