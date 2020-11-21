Will Summit County schools transition to remote learning after the holidays?

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - As more and more Northeast Ohio school districts decide to transition to remote learning amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Summit County leaders wonder if their students need to do the same.
“Now that Summit County has a stay at home advisory, schools are in talks to see if virtual learning is the way to go after Thanksgiving or Winter break,” Nordonia Hills Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark said.
Dr. Clark is also the President of the Akron Area Schools Superintendent Association. He told 19 News some schools have already made up their minds.
“Woodridge, for example, has already extended the time after Thanksgiving that kids will be home,” Dr. Clark said. “Twinsburg has already extended the time after Winter break.”
Dr. Clark’s not only concerned out about students falling ill with coronavirus, but said he also fears fulfilling his district’s staffing needs.
“The thing that will shut schools down, more than spread among students, is the lack of substitutes as more and more adults catch this disease outside of the school,” he added.
Shron Pinkney is a parent of school-aged children. She said she thinks remote learning may be the best way to keep her kids safe.
“I think that they are safer being at home,” she said.
