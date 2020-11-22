12 additional deaths, 8,133 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 5,996 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 351,419 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.
The increase of 8,133 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
The Ohio Department of Health notes Sunday’s data is incomplete due to thousands of reports pending review.
An additional 18,399 total cases and 384 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 24,423 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 4,418 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
