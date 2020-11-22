Cleveland Browns beat Philadelphia Eagles 22-17

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rookie Harrison Bryant recovered an onside kick with 30 seconds left to put an end to any Eagles hopes of a miracle rally. Just moments earlier Carson Wentz hit Dallas Goedert for touchdown pass to pull Philadelphia within five.
The Browns scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to take control of a game that they never trailed in. Before Cody Parkey drilled a 28 yard field goal Kareem Hunt put the Browns up 19-10 when he hurdled into the end zone on a five yard touchdown run around the right side of the line.
Olivier Vernon stepped up in in the absence of Myles Garrett. Vernon registered three sacks, one lead to a safety.
The Eagles got their first score of the game thanks to a Browns turnover. Fletcher Cox strip-sacked Mayfield and Alex Singleton fell on the ball for Philadelphia at the Browns 19 yard line. One play later Wentz connected with Richard Rodgers for a 19-yard touchdown to get the game even at 7.
In the first half, the two biggest plays the Browns made both came on the defensive side of the ball. With the Eagles driving in the first quarter, Jordan Elliott forced a Miles Sanders fumble at the four yard line. Karl Joseph recovered to end the possession.
The Browns had a chance to do something with that possession. They put together a 12 play, 94 yard drive that stalled inside the one yard line. Kareem Hunt came up short on two goal line runs on third and fourth down. His fourth down carry was initially ruled a touchdown. Replay over turned it when it showed his elbow was down with the ball just shy of the goal line.
Sione Takitaki made the next big play early in the second quarter. Wentz was trying to float a pass out to Sanders in the flat, but was hit as he threw and ball sailed to Takitaki who bolted 50 yards to the end zone and a 7-0 lead.
The Browns had not beaten the Eagles since 1994, losing five in a row in the series before the win on Sunday.
