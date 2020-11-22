Browns fans flock to First Energy Stadium despite Cuyahoga County stay-at-home advisory

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Northeast Ohioans are currently under a stay-at-home advisory, including those living in Cuyahoga County.
Despite this, nearly 12,000 fans are expected to attend the Sunday Browns vs. Eagles game at First Energy Stadium.
Back in October, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved the Browns’ request to allow 12,000 fans inside of the stadium.
That’s 18 percent of standard capacity.
Devan Vandervoort said he feels good about coming down to the stadium.
“I think the Cleveland Browns have done a great job,” he said. “Making sure everyone stays separated, following the guidance as best as they can, as well as the City of Cleveland.”
Leigh-Anne Mcafee said she has no fear.
She’s been to plenty of other games this year, and said she sees fans taking COVID-19 precautions.
“I think they do a great job of maintaining social distancing, and that masks are on at all times,” she said.
Jake Green said he is feeling optimistic about being around other fans at the game.
“It’s an outdoor venue,” he said. “They’ve done a good job at keeping people distant, so it’s actually a pretty pleasant experience.”
