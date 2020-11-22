Building trust between cops and community; 6 years after the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday marks six years since 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland Police Officer at the Cudell Recreation Center.
Rebuilding trust was a necessity following the killing of the Black child who was carrying an airsoft pellet gun when he was shot and killed by a White Cleveland Police Officer.
In the years since the tragedy, the Cleveland Police Foundation has worked to build bridges between cops and the community.
Rick DeChant is the Executive Director of the Cleveland Police Foundation, “One of the outcomes of the Tamir Rice tragedy is this need to build trust particularly between the youth of Cleveland and Cleveland Police Officers and to begin to work to change this perception of officers as warriors – when officers really are guardians.”
According to DeChant, the Cleveland Police Foundation is not part of the Cleveland Division of Police, but a stand alone non-profit organization with a primary mission to strengthen the bonds and improve relationships between those who live and work in the city and those hired to protect and serve.
“So, a lot of our focus over the past several years has been in the development of programs that work to engage youth directly with the men and some of the Cleveland Division of Police. A number of those programs are very simple – you wouldn’t think of a day fishing with cops, or a day learning bike safety and then riding with the bike patrol,” DeChant said.
It could also be as simple as officers showing empathy, and their football skills. As they answer a neighborhood complaint about kids playing in the street, officers took the time to understand that there are good kids, just looking for something fun to do. So instead of telling them to stay out of the street, officers joined in on the fun and played football with them for a few minutes.
But there are also more sophisticated programs like Pipeline put in place by the Cleveland Police Foundation, “That particular program provides mentoring, guidance skills and development whether it be public safety, public speaking presentation skills,” DeChant said.
DeChant also tells 19 News, “The importance of re-establishing this trust between residents and police departments is more important now than ever as a result of sadly not only the Tamir Rice incident but George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The need is greater than ever.”
