Cleveland bar cited after officials find violations of COVID-19 protocol

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland bar is at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited them for COVID-19 violations Friday night.
Midwest Entertainment Venture LLC. operating as Park Social Lounge in Cleveland did not enforce social distancing, according to an OIU release.
The release said OIU agents, Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Division of Fire and the Cleveland Department of Health saw customers moving freely around the bar with drinks around upon their 9:40 p.m. arrival.
No physical barriers were in place, according to the release.
An administrative citation for improper conduct - disorderly activity and hindering inspection was issued.
Midwest Entertainment Venture LLC. was also cited for improper conduct - disorderly activities and permit not posted in August.
19 News covered their Liquor Control Commission hearing in October. The violation was denied, but the Commission issued a five-day suspension starting Oct. 26 or a $500 fine.
The release Midwest Entertainment Venture LLC. will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for a second hearing.
The bar may be fined, but the Commission can suspend or even revoke their liquor license.
