Cleveland man hospitalized after being assaulted with a hatchet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in an eastside Cleveland neighborhood voiced concern to 19 News Sunday morning after seeing ambulances on the 4600 block of Central Ave.
Cleveland police scanner traffic reveals a man reported being assaulted with a hatchet in a parking lot near the corners of E. 59th St. and Central Ave.
The man suffered a four to five inch laceration in the assault, according to a Cleveland dispatcher.
The dispatcher said the victim was unable to provide police with a full description of the suspect.
EMS confirmed a man was taken from the 4600 block of Central Ave. to University Hospitals in serious condition.
A Cleveland police spokeswoman told 19 News an ambulance was on scene around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
This story is developing.
