Cleveland Police seek public’s help to identify 3 suspects accused of robbing victim of his wallet and vehicle
Cleveland Police seek public's help to identify 3 suspects accused of robbing victim of his wallet and vehicle (Source: First District Community Relations Facebook)
By Simon Hannig | November 22, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 6:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police of the First District need the public’s help to identify three suspects who are accused of robbing a victim of his wallet and vehicle.

Police said the suspects approached the victim with a firearm. The suspects then fled in a vehicle towards Rocky River Drive.

The incident happened on Nov. 6, 2020, shortly before 8:30 p.m., police said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Cleveland Police 1st District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118.

