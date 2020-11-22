Cleveland Police seek public’s help to identify 3 suspects accused of robbing victim of his wallet and vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police of the First District need the public’s help to identify three suspects who are accused of robbing a victim of his wallet and vehicle.
Police said the suspects approached the victim with a firearm. The suspects then fled in a vehicle towards Rocky River Drive.
The incident happened on Nov. 6, 2020, shortly before 8:30 p.m., police said.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Cleveland Police 1st District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118.
