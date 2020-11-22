Jackson Township police seek man following a fatal accident that left 1 woman dead

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township police are looking for a man they call a person of interest in an accident that left a 23-year-old woman dead Saturday night.
Police said Abigail Vanest, of Canton, passed away.
The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene of the crash before officers arrived, according to a police statement.
Police are now looking for 40-year-old Mario Donald Lerario, of 5800 block of Carlew Street, NW, North Canton.
They said he is a person of interest in this investigation.
19 News requested a photo of Lerario, and one is not currently available.
The accident occurred around 10:20 p.m. near Woodlawn Avenue and Woodlawn Circle, NW, police said.
Call the Jackson Township Police Detective Bureau at 330-830-6264 or Jackson Township Police Department 330-833-1553 with tips.
