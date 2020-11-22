Jackson Township police seek man following a fatal accident that left 1 woman dead

Jackson Township police seek man following a fatal accident that left 1 woman dead
Jackson Township Police seek man following a fatal accident that left 1 woman dead (Source: Photo Raycom Image Bank)
By Avery Williams | November 22, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 2:48 PM

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township police are looking for a man they call a person of interest in an accident that left a 23-year-old woman dead Saturday night.

Police said Abigail Vanest, of Canton, passed away.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene of the crash before officers arrived, according to a police statement.

Police are now looking for 40-year-old Mario Donald Lerario, of 5800 block of Carlew Street, NW, North Canton.

They said he is a person of interest in this investigation.

19 News requested a photo of Lerario, and one is not currently available.

The accident occurred around 10:20 p.m. near Woodlawn Avenue and Woodlawn Circle, NW, police said.

Call the Jackson Township Police Detective Bureau at 330-830-6264 or Jackson Township Police Department 330-833-1553 with tips.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.