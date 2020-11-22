Report: Cleveland Cavaliers acquire center JaVale McGee from Los Angeles Lakers in trade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired center JaVale McGee in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Sunday evening.
The Cavs will also acquire a future-second round pick from the Lakers, Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wojnarowski of ESPN said the Cavs will trade Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie will be traded in the deal.
This trade comes a day after according to multiple reports, Tristan Thompson signed with the Celtics.
McGee averaged 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Lakers this past season.
