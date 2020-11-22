25-year-old woman dies after 5-car crash on city’s East side, 4 injured, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman has died after a five-car crash on the city’s East side, which also left four injured, Cleveland Police told 19 News.
Police said the 25-year-old woman was dead on the scene.
A 48-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals and is in critical condition, police said. A 19-year-old woman was taken to University Hospitals and is in critical condition. A 24-year-old woman was taken to University Hospitals and is in serious condition. A 63-year-old man was taken to South Pointe Hospital and is in stable condition.
Police said the Accident Investigative Unit has been notified.
The crash happened on East 153rd Street and Bartlett Avenue earlier Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.