Around 140,000 plan to travel through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this week despite health risks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite warnings from health officials about traveling during the pandemic, the lines are stacking up at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport where around 140,000 people are expected to fly out of CLE.
The Ohio Department of Health released an updated COVID-19 travel advisory map Wednesday with 14 states listed.
Ohioans are encouraged to avoid South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Wyoming, Idaho, Kansas, Alabama, Montana, Utah, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Arizona and Mississippi.
The airport said in a press release that it expects about 140,000 travelers to pass through Cleveland’s airport.
Despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases, people at the airport said they feel safe flying.
“We’ve been very careful before traveling making sure we didn’t go to places that would put us in jeopardy,” a woman from Green, Ohio said.
A travel nurse at Hopkins said when the pandemic first hit, the airport was empty. Now, things have changed.
“In previous years, you never really saw the kind of cleanliness, hygiene practices on the planes, so to have so few people and have the cleanliness practice heightened that actually makes you feel a little better,” she said.
While some are hopping on the plane to see family, one man said he’s going to Florida because his family canceled their Thanksgiving dinner due to COVID.
He said that wasn’t stopping him from going to the beach.
Health officials aren’t recommending people travel but if you do, you should get tested both before and after your flight and isolate for two weeks.
The CDC’s Thanksgiving warning was some of the firmest guidance yet from the government on curtailing traditional gatherings to fight the outbreak.
The CDC issued the recommendations just one week before Thanksgiving, at a time when diagnosed infections, hospitalizations and deaths are skyrocketing across the country. In many areas, the health care system is being squeezed by a combination of sick patients filling up beds and medical workers falling ill themselves.
The CDC’s Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz cited more than 1 million new cases in the U.S. over the past week as the reason for the new guidance.
“The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people in your household,” she said.
If families do decide to include returning college students, military members or others for turkey and stuffing, the CDC is recommending that the hosts take added precautions: Gatherings should be outdoors if possible, with people keeping 6 feet apart and wearing masks and just one person serving the food.
Whether Americans heed the warning is another matter. The deadly comeback by the virus has been blamed in part on pandemic fatigue, or people getting tired of masks and other precautions. And surges were seen last summer after Memorial Day and July Fourth, despite blunt warnings from health authorities.
The United States has had more than 11 million diagnosed infections and over 250,000 deaths from the coronavirus. CDC scientists believe that somewhere around 40% of people who are infected do not have obvious symptoms but can still spread the virus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.