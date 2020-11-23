Baker Mayfield has been subtly dropping rap lyrics into his Cleveland Browns press conferences (video)

Baker Mayfield has been subtly dropping rap lyrics into his Cleveland Browns press conferences (video)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands for a post game interview after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) (Source: AP/FR171776 AP)
By Chris Anderson | November 23, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 3:41 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been having some fun with his press conferences, whether people realize it or not.

On at least three different occasions, Mayfield has cited lyrics from songs by Snoop Dogg, DMX, and Lil’ Wayne into his remarks.

The trend is similar to one started by talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who asked NFL players to secretly drop funny words into their press conferences.

Listen up to Mayfield’s next press conference to see if you catch him “rapping” anything unusual.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.