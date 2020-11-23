Baker Mayfield has been subtly dropping rap lyrics into his Cleveland Browns press conferences (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been having some fun with his press conferences, whether people realize it or not.
On at least three different occasions, Mayfield has cited lyrics from songs by Snoop Dogg, DMX, and Lil’ Wayne into his remarks.
The trend is similar to one started by talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who asked NFL players to secretly drop funny words into their press conferences.
Listen up to Mayfield’s next press conference to see if you catch him “rapping” anything unusual.
