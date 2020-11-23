Bodies of 2 Cleveland brothers found inside their apartment

By Julia Tullos | November 23, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 3:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old man and his brother were found dead inside their apartment Friday after neighbors complained of a foul odor.

Cleveland police officers went to the home in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue around 11:15 a.m. after the landlord called 911.

Officers said both men were discovered deceased in their separate beds.

The 37-year-old was identified at the scene.

His brother has not yet been officially identified, due to the decomposition, police said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.

