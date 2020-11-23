Bodycam captures Alliance Police rescuing woman trapped in her minivan as it sank in the Mahoning River

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A dramatic water rescue with the clock ticking had Alliance Police officers rushing to save a woman’s life.
The video was posted on the department’s Facebook page Monday evening.
The incident in question happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
Bodycam footage shows officers spotting a mini-van in the Mahoning River.
One officer made his way down the embankment and eventually, into the water.
Temperatures on Monday morning were near freezing when officers enter the frigid water.
At one point, one officer began panicking, after being in the water for about 5 minutes. Another officer, who was aiding him, reassured him that he was right there.
The officer in the water regained his composure, reassessed the situation, and asked the victim to try and unlock the door.
All doors to the mini-van were locked.
The officer then retrieved a tomahawk hammer to break the windows to the nearly flooded car.
After a few strikes, the back window shattered and the officer pulled the woman out of the vehicle and back onshore to safety.
No one on the condition of the victim or officers.
