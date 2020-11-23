Cleveland Cavaliers star gives back to community through free Thanksgiving turkey meals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Free turkeys and fresh produce were given to the first 200 families at the Boiler 65 in South Euclid, all thanks to Cleveland Cavaliers star Andre Drummond and a local restaurant owner.
Michael Harris, owner of Boiler 65, says it’s important to think of others during these uncertain times.
“In my opinion, you are as blessed as who you bless,” Harris said.
Also chipping in to help, Bret Roth, from Hillcrest Food Service.
“Makes us feel great. There’s always somebody less fortunate than we are,” Roth said.
The people that are benefiting from this have seen a lot of ups and downs this year. Getting this free turkey means they’ll be having a warm meal on Thanksgiving.
Rashina Hale is excited to be able to cook for her teenage son.
“He’ll be happy. He likes to eat he’s a big boy,” she said.
Michelle Bolden is also feeling relieved.
“Well, I’ve got five kids and two grandbabies, so I’ll make dinner for them,” Bolden said.
