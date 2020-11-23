Cleveland child is ‘heartbroken’ after emotional support dog goes missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local family is asking for help finding their child’s emotional support dog that went missing Thursday near the intersection of Buckeye and Woodhill roads.
Summer, a 10-pound mix with black and brown markings, wiggled out of a cracked window overnight, according to an appeal posted on Pawboost.com.
The owner wrote that their child, who has autism, is currently heartbroken at the loss of Summer.
Summer is not wearing a collar but is micro-chipped.
