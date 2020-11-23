Record-high 11,885 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours; thousands of additional tests pending review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 6,020 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 363,304 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour increase of 11,885 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a special press conference on Monday “in light of the recent increase in coronavirus cases.”
During Monday’s briefing, Gov. DeWine hosted leaders of the Ohio Hospital Association to provide an update on the current health care situation across the state.
The newest data on Monday comes after Gov. DeWine announced that approximately 15,000 COVID-19 antigen tests were pending review.
The actual total case number is expected to be much higher because a review of pending test results usually confirms a coronavirus infection, the governor added on Thursday, just hours before the statewide curfew he issued takes effect at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. for the next three weeks.
Additionally, 20 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 19,250 total cases and 385 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 24,705 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 4,454 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
