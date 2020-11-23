Jackson Township police, fire save deer stuck in a fence

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A deer stuck between the bars of a wrought-iron fence, was freed by firefighters and police Saturday.
Residents called police around 8 a.m. when they noticed the doe unable to free herself.
Police said the animal would have died, if not helped by humans.
Firefighter Erin Yoder covered the female Whitetail Deer with a blanket and Firefighter Adam Silla used a hydraulic rescue tool to pry the fence away from her.
Once the fence railing was separated, Captain Matt Casper lifted the deer out from the fence.
After a few moments, the deer ran to safety.
Firefighters then fixed the fence for the homeowner.
