Jackson Township police, fire save deer stuck in a fence
(Source: Jackson Township police)
By Julia Tullos | November 23, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 12:49 PM

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A deer stuck between the bars of a wrought-iron fence, was freed by firefighters and police Saturday.

Residents called police around 8 a.m. when they noticed the doe unable to free herself.

Police said the animal would have died, if not helped by humans.

The deer was stuck in a Jackson Township fence. (Source: Jackson Township police)

Firefighter Erin Yoder covered the female Whitetail Deer with a blanket and Firefighter Adam Silla used a hydraulic rescue tool to pry the fence away from her.

Once the fence railing was separated, Captain Matt Casper lifted the deer out from the fence.

After a few moments, the deer ran to safety.

Firefighters then fixed the fence for the homeowner.

