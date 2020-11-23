Jury deliberates in Akron murder trial of 25-year-old Army veteran

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - On June 20, 2012, 25-year-old Army Veteran Ashley Biggs took her last breath.
“We want you to hold Erica Stefanko accountable for the part she played in the murder of Ashley Biggs,” said the prosecuting attorney.
Stefanko’s ex-husband and Biggs were in a nasty custody battle, and the state believes that the two conspired against and killed Biggs.
“You need to keep the concept in mind that a person who knowingly does those things, knowingly helps and aids and encourages with another either with the intent of committing a crime is regarded as if she is the key person or principal offender, “ said the prosecuting attorney.
But the defense said Stefanko’s ex-husband, who has already been convicted of the crime acted alone, and that this trial is just a way for his family to get him out of prison.
“He was asked did you and Erica plan to kill Ashley Biggs, what was his answer? one word, no,” said the defense attorney.
Stefanko’s fate is now in the hands of 12 jurors.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.