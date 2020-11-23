KNR donates 1,000 turkeys during Coats and Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway at Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One thousand people in Northeast Ohio will have a turkey dinner thanks to a donation from Kisling, Nestico & Redick during the KNR Coats and Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway Nov. 20, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, families were not asked to bring a non-perishable food item or gently used coat to receive a free turkey this year.
This year, KNR staff has donated food and coats in place of community members to help families in need.
This event has provided more than 443,000 meals since KNR began this initiative in 2013.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.