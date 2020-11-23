Man robs downtown Cleveland bank in neon construction vest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wearing a mask and a neon construction vest robbed a bank on E. 9th Street in downtown Cleveland Monday morning.
FBI agents said he walked into the PNC Bank in the 1300 block of E. 9th Street around 10:30 a.m.
He demanded cash from teller and after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled from the bank.
PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible individual.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Cleveland Police Department – 3rd District at 216-623-5300.
