Man robs downtown Cleveland bank in neon construction vest
(Source: FBI)
By Julia Tullos | November 23, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 4:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wearing a mask and a neon construction vest robbed a bank on E. 9th Street in downtown Cleveland Monday morning.

FBI agents said he robbed a bank on 11/23/2020. (Source: FBI)

FBI agents said he walked into the PNC Bank in the 1300 block of E. 9th Street around 10:30 a.m.

Man robs PNC Bank on E. 9th Street. (Source: FBI)

He demanded cash from teller and after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled from the bank.

PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Cleveland Police Department – 3rd District at 216-623-5300.

