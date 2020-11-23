2 men killed in separate Akron shootings, 1 victim found in church parking lot

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were killed in separate shootings this past weekend, according to Akron police.
A 38-year-old man was shot and killed around 10 p.m. Nov. 22 on Concord Avenue.
Police said his body was discovered in a church parking lot.
His name has not been released.
A 22-year-old man was murdered in the 600 block of Payne Avenue around 9 p.m. on Nov. 22.
The victim’s body was found lying in the front yard of a home with multiple gunshot wounds, said police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.
