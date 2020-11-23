More than 300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead and 308 more Clevelanders reported infected with the coronavirus on Monday, according to a city media release.
That brings the total of confirmed cases to 10,032 and 154 deaths.
The new cases include males and females ages 1 to 90.
The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to find those who had close contact with the infected individuals for testing or monitoring, according to the release.
As of November 23, there are 344,054 cases and 5,635 deaths in the state. Nationally, there have been more than 12.3 million cases and 257,072 deaths in the United States.
