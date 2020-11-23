Music Box Supper Club not presenting concerts through the end of the year

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Music Box Supper Club won’t be holding live performances for the rest of 2020, the venue said in an email Monday morning.
In the email, Music Box vice president Mike Miller said the closing comes amid stay at home advisories issued by Cuyahoga County and the City of Cleveland.
“Our health care workers across the region are fighting this virus with superhuman effort, and we need to do what we can to reduce their workload,” Miller said.
Music Box had been open for socially distant concerts after an initial pandemic-related shutdown earlier this year.
Music Box, located on the west bank of the Flats, just celebrated its sixth year in Cleveland.
Miller said the venues’ “circumstances” and private event bookings will keep it afloat.
Affected shows will be rescheduled.
